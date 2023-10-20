Navratri 2023, Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani- Know Shubh Muhurat, Mantras And More

Maha Navratri, also referred to as Shardiya Navratri, is a vibrant Hindu festival that spans nine nights and ten days. This year, this auspicious occasion will be joyously celebrated throughout India from October 15 to October 24. During this period, devotees in India and around the world worship the nine manifestations of Maa Durga, collectively known as Navdurga, which includes Maa Siddhidatri, Maa Mahagauri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Shailputri, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, and Maa Chandraghanta. The festival is characterized by decorations, traditional dances, devotional music, and fasting.

The sixth day of Shardiya Navratri falls on Friday, October 20, and it is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Katyayani. If you and your family are observing this festival, it's important to familiarise yourself with Maa Katyayani. Here's a guide to the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri, covering its significance, puja vidhi, schedule, and required offerings.

Who Is Maa Katyayani?

Maa Katyayani, one of the fiercest forms of Goddess Durga, earned the name "Mahishasurmardini" for her triumph over the demon king Mahishasura. She is often depicted riding a lion, wielding a sword and a lotus in her left hand, and showing Abhaya and Varada mudras with her right hand. Katyayani is revered as the vanquisher of evil.

According to the Vamana Purana, the deities, incensed by Mahishasura's wicked deeds, collectively harnessed their energy to manifest Maa Katyayani, whose form took shape in Katyayana Rishi's hermitage. Thus, this incarnation of Maa Durga is also known as Katyayani or the daughter of Katyayana.

Navratri Day 6 Significance:

Brihaspati is ruled by Maa Katyayani and she represents wisdom and harmony. The blessings of Goddess Katyayani are said to purify the sins of the devotees, drive out evil spirits and remove obstacles. Further, unmarried girls fast to find a husband of their choice on the day Maa Katyayani is worshipped during Navratri.

Navratri Day 6 Colour:

The colour of the sixth day of Navratri is green, which represents harmony and growth. It also represents nature, fertility and peace. On this day, wearing green represents Katyayani's protection, bravery and well-being. On this day, wear green and pray to the Goddess to grant you serenity.

Navratri Day 6 Puja Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta on this day begins at 04:44 am and ends at 05:34 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will start at 11:43 am and end at 12:28 pm, and Vijaya Muhurta will last from 01:59 pm and end at 02:45 pm.

Navratri Day 6 Puja Vidhi and Samagri:

Devotees are advised to get up early on the sixth day of Navratri, take a bath and put on new clothes. Clean the puja area and offer fresh flowers to the idol of Maa Katyayani. In addition, while chanting mantras and praying, devotees should hold lotus flowers in their palms and offer honey to the goddess as prasad and bhog to seek her blessings.

Navratri 2023 Day 6 Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Kavacha:

1. Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

2. Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

3. Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

4. Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Katyayanaumukha Patu Kam Swahaswarupini।

Lalate Vijaya Patu Malini Nitya Sundari॥

Kalyani Hridayam Patu Jaya Bhagamalini॥