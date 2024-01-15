Pongal 2024: Dates, History, Significance - Know All About The Special 4 Days Of Festival

Pongal is a traditional harvest festival celebrated in South India, primarily in Tamil Nadu. It is observed in the month of Thai according to the Tamil solar calendar and usually falls on January 14 or 15. The festival is dedicated to Lord Surya Narayan, the Sun God, and is associated with crop harvesting. In northern India, the festival is known as Makar Sankranti.

The four-day festival is marked by several customs and rituals, including the giving of milk rice to the Sun deity and the famous bull-taming sport of Jallikattu. The festival is celebrated over four days with Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal, observed on consecutive days. In 2024, the Pongal festival will begin on January 15 - also known as Makar Sankranti in North India - and end on January 18.

Pongal 2024: History And Significance

Pongal is known to have its origins in the Sangam Period (200 BC–300 AD) and many believe that the old festival was even celebrated during the time of the Chola Empire.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva sent his bull Nandi to earth to request the mortals to have a meal once a month, and an oil massage and a bath daily. However, Nandi advised everyone to take an oil bath once a month and have a meal every day. Lord Shiva was furious with the mix-up and Nandi was condemned to live forever on earth. He will mostly be responsible for plough work and assisting others in increasing food production, Shiva declared. So this day is celebrated for harvesting crops and cattle to ensure better produce.

The Pongal celebrations are quite precious to Tamilians. This month is known as Thai month, and the people of Tamil Nadu believe that it brings positive change to their lives and helps them overcome their problems. This is the time of year when crops like sugarcane, turmeric, and rice are harvested. This month is thought to be auspicious for marriages, engagements, and all religious and spiritual activities.

Four Days Of Pongal

Day 1:

Bhogi Pongal: As part of the Bhogi festival, the first day of the celebration, which falls on January 15 this year, is dedicated to honouring Lord Indra. Because he is credited with bringing prosperity to the land, Lord Indra is revered as the rain God. It is also known as Bhogi Mantalu because, on this day, people burn their unwanted household items in a blaze composed of wood and cakes of cow dung. The females perform dances around the bonfire and sing songs in praise of God. During the winter solstice, a bonfire is lit to stay warm.

Day 2:

Surya Pongal: The second day of the Pongal celebration, which falls on January 16, is the main day, known as Surya Pongal (or Thai Pongal). To begin the day, fresh milk is boiled until it reaches the vessel's edge. One of the main customs of the Pongal holiday, it is believed to bring prosperity. Tamil Nadu residents prepare the traditional sweet dish "Pongal" on this day using rice, milk, and jaggery. This is offered as prasad to the deity. To perform the ceremony collectively, women from various regions of Tamil Nadu assemble at a specific site. Bananas, coconuts, and sugarcane are among the additional offerings made to the Sun god.

Day 3:

Mattu Pongal: The third day of Pongal, known as Mattu Pongal, is devoted to cow worship and this year, it falls on January 17. On this day, agricultural animals like cows and oxen are honoured since they help farmers effectively raise and harvest their crops. For Mattu Pongal, farm animals are artistically decorated after being bathed. When "Pongal" is provided for cows and oxen, their horns are typically painted and garlanded. Bullfights also referred to as Jallikattu, are organised on this day. The bull-taming sport is well-known in the Madurai area of Tamil Nadu.

Day 4:

Kaanum Pongal: Kaanum or Knau Pongal, which falls on January 18, is the fourth and last day of Pongal. There are several areas of Tamil Nadu where Kaanum Pongal is also known as Karinaal. People offer Sarkarai Pongal and food as sacrifices to the Sun God on this day. Sugarcane is consecrated to the deity and traded among humans to symbolise sweetness and joy in life. People travel to see close ones and far-off acquaintances at Kaanum Pongal. People perform local dances and sing traditional melodies during Kaanum Pongal.

