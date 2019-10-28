Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes on Govardhan Puja with a divine sand art—See inside

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished everyone on Govardhan Puja which is marked on October 28, Monday this year. The Bhubaneswar-based sand artist took to Twitter and shared a breathtaking sand art creation with fans.

The sand artist wrote: “Greetings on the occasion of #GovardhanPuja”.

The sand art by Pattnaik looks breathtakingly real and divine.

On this day, devotees prepare delicious and elaborate vegetarian food and offer it to Lord Krishna and pay their obeisance. This day is special for the Vaishnavas as it commemorates the incident when Lord Krishna helped his devotees and villagers of Vrindavan by lifting Govardhan Hill amid torrential rains unleashed by God Indra.

ALSO READ: Govardhan Puja 2019 - Puja Timings, date and significance

Usually, Govardhan Puja falls on the next day of Diwali. As per religious texts, it takes place on the Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month.

During the puja, devotees offer a mountain of food prepared by them to the Lord as a symbol of Govardhan Hill. Annakut festival and Govardhan Puja are usually talked about on the same day.

Govardhan Puja is the most important ritual performed during Annakut. The former is one part of the day-long Annakut festival.

Here's wishing the readers a very happy Govardhan Puja!