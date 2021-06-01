Surya Grahan 2021: Will the first solar eclipse of this year be visible in India?

New Delhi: The year 2021 will witness its first Surya Grahan or Annular Solar Eclipse on June 10. This phase of eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, partly obscuring the Sun's image for the skywatcher.

WHAT IS AN ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE?

When the Moon's diameter appears smaller than the Sun's, it blocks most of the Sun's light, making it look like an annulus i.e in the form of a ring. That is why it is called Annular Solar Eclipse. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

SOLAR ECLIPSE INDIA TIMINGS:

According to timeanddate.com, the annular phase of this solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada. Also, Northern Asia, Europe, and the United States will see a partial eclipse.

However, much of Europe, most of Asia, North/West Africa, Much of North America, the Atlantic, Arctic will witness a somewhat partial eclipse.

First location of the partial eclipse begins - 10 Jun, 08:12:20 10 Jun, 13:42:20

First location to see full eclipse begins - 10 Jun, 09:49:50 10 Jun, 15:19:50

Maximum Eclipse - 10 Jun, 10:41:54 10 Jun, 16:11:54

Last location to see the full eclipse end - 10 Jun, 11:33:43 10 Jun, 17:03:43

Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 10 Jun, 13:11:19 10 Jun, 18:41:19

(according to timeanddate.com)

Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.