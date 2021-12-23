This Christmas 2021, Santa Claus is back with Water Kingdom #Xmastreasurehunt contest!

New Delhi: Christmas is an annual festival remembering the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25. Popular customs include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, attending church, sharing meals with family and friends and, of course, waiting for Santa Claus to arrive.

With Christmas just around the corner, here’s a last-minute gift that can work for all the family members. A family entertainment destination, Water Kingdom brings a chance to relive those old family memories of past Christmas celebrated on the Island of Fun.

It’s a treasure hunt, #Xmastreasurehunt that give a chance to win two Water Kingdom tickets and enjoy the gala fun once the park is operational.

Simple to participate, a social media-led campaign where in patron has to register with their mobile number by visiting www.xmastreasurehunt.com and correctly answer the questions of the #Xmastreasurehunt which is designed in 5 levels.

Patrons have to start from level 1 and on getting the correct answer will graduate to higher levels.

On successful completion of the contest, patrons can download the winner certificate with the season’s greeting. The gratification will be shared on their registered e-mail ID on 26th December 2021.

The campaign starts on 16th December and ends on 25th December 2021. The campaign has seen an overwhelming response and till the filing of this report, a total of 1007 participants have registered for this contest.

"We always strive to bring unique engaging concepts for our patrons and entertain them with our exceptional campaigns. Hope to see a positive response with this one as well", said Mr. Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park.

So tune in to our social media handles and join us in celebrating Christmas 2021 with #Xmastreasurehunt.