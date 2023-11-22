Tulsi Vivah 2023: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And More

Tulsi Vivah, a pivotal Hindu ritual, celebrates the sacred union between the Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram. This ceremony, observed in Hindu homes across the country, involves watering the Tulsi plant in the morning and lighting a diya and incense stick in the evening. Devotees believe that worshipping the Tulsi plant helps ward off evil, and during Tulsi Vivah, the union with Lord Shaligram is celebrated to invoke conjugal bliss and longevity.

Date:

This year, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 24. According to Drik Panchang, Tulsi Vivah falls on Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Shubh muhurat:

The Dwadashi Tithi will begin at 9:01 PM on November 23 and will end at 7:06PM on November 24. The Shubh Muhurat for Tulsi Vivah is from 6:50 AM to 12:07PM on November 24.

Rituals:

Devotees start their rituals by preparing in the morning after bathing. They adorn their puja rooms, placing the Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram side by side. Tulsi is attired as a bride in a saree or dupatta, and Shaligram is adorned as the groom. The priest officiates all wedding rituals involving Tulsi and Shaligram. Devotees observe a fast until evening, crafting bhog items for the puja. Following the ceremony, the bhog is distributed among the devotees.

Significance:

Tulsi Vivah is observed to find an ideal life partner and is thought to bring blessings of fertility to childless couples who perform the puja with devotion. Additionally, those without a female child may conduct Kanyadaan, considering Goddess Tulsi as their daughter.