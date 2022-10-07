Vastu tips: DO NOT keep broken mirrors, crockery - How to get rid of Vastu dosh in your home

Vastu Dosh in homes: Home is where the heart is and in fact, the heart is where our home is! This is a place where we spend the integral moments of our lives with our family. This is literally our sanctum sanctorum, where we take refuge at end of a tiring day and refresh our souls. However, at times, a Vastu dosha in our home can affect our life and happiness, so it's very important to get rid of them. "One of the most essential motives of Vastu is to maintain a proper balance of energies so that you can get the positive ambiance, success, happiness, health and prosperity in your house," says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder, All India Institute of Occult Science. Shrie Kashyap provides the following tips to remove Vastu dosh.

Tips to Remove Vastu Dosh:

Broken mirror/crockery: Immediately get rid of broken mirrors and broken crockery from your house as it brings negativity and negative energy in your house. It also creates an unpleasant environment at your place.

Use rock salt: While cleaning your house, use rock salt - doing this helps in preventing diseases and reduces the impact of negative energy.

Use Loban Dhoop: One of the most strongest and powerful dhoop (incense stick) to remove negative energy and to purify your place is loban dhoop. It is best for cleaning the negativity from your mind and helps you to focus and concentrate on your work. The fragrance of loban dhoop calms you down.

Get rid of your house's wastage on Amavasya: Amavasya is one of the most effective days to get your house clean, cleaning your house on Amavasya surely helps you to get the immense blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Also use rock salt while mopping the floor, doing this will help to remove the negative energy from your house.

Light up your lamp/diya with ghee: Lighting up the lamp/diya helps to bring positive energy into your house and also reduces the impact of negative energy from your house.

Fix water leakage: Water leakage is equated with the leaking of money and it indicates a financial loss. If water leaks in the bathroom, kitchen, or any other area of your house, then it can result in heavy financial losses and there will be money outflow in your life. You are advised to get repair your water taps immediately.

