Farmers protest

Ahead of farmers' protest at Parliament, 7 Delhi Metro stations under vigil

Seven metro stations at the national capital are under strict vigil and may be shut if required ahead of the farmers' protest at the Parliament

File photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the farmers' protest at Parliament, seven metro stations near the Parliament are under strict vigil. According per reports, these seven metro stations may also be shut, if the protests by farmers turn violent.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has directed the authorities to put seven metro stations on alert. Farmer leaders have not commented on whether they have permission to hold demonstrations outside Parliament but have said that they will carry out a peaceful protest.

The seven metro stations that may be shut for farmers' protest are Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Udyog Bhawan.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, has planned that around 200 farmers will hold protests outside parliament every day during the monsoon session.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Delhi Police officials met a delegation of farmers, ahead of their planned protest in front of the parliament during its monsoon session.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at the Delhi borders demanding that the three contentious farm laws be scrapped and seeking a legal guarantee on MSP.

