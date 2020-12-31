Delhi Police Special Cell arrests gangster and Khalistani sympathiser Sukh Bikriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested gangster Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport following his deportation from Dubai. As per the inputs, Kamaljeet Singh alias Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bikriwal was operating at the best of Pakistan’s notorious spy agency ISI. He was involved in several targeted killings in Punjab.

Sukh Bikriwal was also involved in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra recipient Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests gangster Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport following his deportation from Dubai

He is believed to be a known sympathiser of the Khalistani network and has links with several top Khalistani terrorists. He hails from Punjab and is wanted by the state’s police in connection with several cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had recently arrested five Khalistani terrorists. During the interrogation of these terrorists, the police had received specific intelligence about Sukh Bikriwal.

Three of these terrorists were involved in the killing of Punjab Police officer Balwinder Sandhu. These three terrorists had confessed that Sukh Bikriwal had ordered them from Dubai and they killed the police officer only on Sukh Bikriwal's instructions.

He had escaped to Dubai sometimes back and had been conducting his criminal activities from there.

