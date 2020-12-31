हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sukh Bikriwal

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests gangster and Khalistani sympathiser Sukh Bikriwal

Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested gangster Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport following his deportation from Dubai.

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests gangster and Khalistani sympathiser Sukh Bikriwal
Sukh Bikriwal was involved in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra recipient Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested gangster Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport following his deportation from Dubai. As per the inputs, Kamaljeet Singh alias Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bikriwal was operating at the best of Pakistan’s notorious spy agency ISI. He was involved in several targeted killings in Punjab.

Sukh Bikriwal was also involved in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra recipient Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

 

 

He is believed to be a known sympathiser of the Khalistani network and has links with several top Khalistani terrorists. He hails from Punjab and is wanted by the state’s police in connection with several cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had recently arrested five Khalistani terrorists. During the interrogation of these terrorists, the police had received specific intelligence about Sukh Bikriwal. 

Three of these terrorists were involved in the killing of Punjab Police officer Balwinder Sandhu. These three terrorists had confessed that Sukh Bikriwal had ordered them from Dubai and they killed the police officer only on Sukh Bikriwal's instructions.

He had escaped to Dubai sometimes back and had been conducting his criminal activities from there.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sukh BikriwalDelhi Policespecial cellDelhi AirportKhalistan terrorists
Next
Story

Night curfew imposed in Delhi ahead of New Year as new COVID-19 strain spreads
  • 1,02,66,674Confirmed
  • 1,48,738Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Zee Rojgar Samachar: Employment news of the day; Dec 31, 2020