Woman gang-raped by four men in UP’s Hathras two weeks ago dies in Delhi hospital

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, who was gang-raped and tortured by four men in her village in Hathras district nearly two weeks ago, died at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

The woman, who belonged to the Scheduled Castes community, had been in an extremely critical state with multiple fractures and her tongue was cut. The woman was attacked on September 14 at her village in Hathras, some 200 km from Delhi. She was dragged by her dupatta into the fields, where she had been cutting grass with her family.

The woman was first admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. She was shifted to the ICU of Safdarjung hospital after her condition worsened.

The accused, who belonged to the upper caste, tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and, in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

Her condition continued to remain critical since and she was a ventilator, Dr Harris Manzur Khan, the superintendent of JNMC, had informed earlier.

Live TV

A spokesman of the hospital told that the woman's legs were completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.

After her family members expressed their desire to take her to Delhi, she was referred to AIIMS on Monday morning. The woman's family has alleged that UP Police did nothing to help them and took no action against the attackers.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today attacked the Yogi Aditynath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the worsening law and order situation in the state. She also mourned the tragic death of the gagrape victim in Delhi hospital and sought answers from the UP government.

हाथरस में हैवानियत झेलने वाली दलित बच्ची ने सफदरजंग अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया। दो हफ्ते तक वह अस्पतालों में जिंदगी और मौत से जूझती रही। हाथरस, शाहजहांपुर और गोरखपुर में एक के बाद एक रेप की घटनाओं ने राज्य को हिला दिया है। ..1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 29, 2020

...यूपी में कानून व्यवस्था हद से ज्यादा बिगड़ चुकी है। महिलाओं की सुरक्षा का नाम-ओ-निशान नहीं है।अपराधी खुले आम अपराध कर रहे हैं। इस बच्ची के क़ातिलों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए। @myogiadityanath उप्र की महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के प्रति आप जवाबदेह हैं। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 29, 2020

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad on Sunday night evaded police to reach JNMC to express "solidarity" with the 19-year-old woman. Azad claimed that the brutal attack represents the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"Policemen who have been negligent in this case should be duly punished and the woman's family members should be immediately provided security as they are feeling insecure and should be shifted to a safe spot," Azad said.

He had also demanded financial assistance of Rs one crore for the woman's family.