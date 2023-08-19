Centre Imposes 40% Export Duty On Onions Amid Fears Of Likely Rising Prices In September
The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September.
New Delhi: The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market. The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.
