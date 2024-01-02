Decoded: How Does Petrol-Diesel Supply System Work? Check Here

New Delhi: With the commencement of the new year, several significant developments and challenges have emerged in different parts of India. While tourist crowds have surged in hilly regions, concerns are rising about the impact on local infrastructure. Simultaneously, a strike by truck operators is affecting the supply of essential goods and fuel.

Tourist Influx Creates Traffic Jams In Himachal And Uttarakhand

The Christmas and New Year holidays saw a substantial influx of tourists in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, leading to traffic jams in picturesque locations.

Drone images captured by the police revealed severe congestion, especially at popular spots like Atal Tunnel and Rohtang La. The traffic snarl extended for several kilometers, causing inconvenience to travelers.

Fuel Supply Disruption Amid Truck Operators' Strike

Truck operators across various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, have embarked on a strike, impacting the distribution of petrol and diesel.

Reports indicate that petrol pumps in Madhya Pradesh are facing stock shortages due to the strike called by the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC). The strike is in protest against the recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act and demands a review of cases under Hit and Run accidents.

Fuel Shortage Concerns In Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, the strike has resulted in depleted stocks at petrol pumps. The AIMTC has urged the government to reconsider the 10-year sentence provision for drivers involved in hit-and-run cases, as stated in Section 104(2) of the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Failure to provide information to the police or magistrate regarding an accident may now lead to imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Challenges In Fuel Distribution And Storage

The ongoing truck strike challenges the distribution of fuel from refineries to petrol pumps. Fuel, including petrol and diesel, undergoes a refining process at oil refineries before being transported to storage facilities.

From there, it is distributed to petrol pumps through tankers or pipelines. In hilly regions, the supply of fuel is primarily dependent on trucks or tankers, and disruptions in their operation can lead to shortages.