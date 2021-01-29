हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Economic Survey 2020-21

Economic Survey 2021 LIVE Streaming: When, where and how to watch it

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 3.30 pm today in New Delhi after the presentation of Economic Survey 2020-21 by the Finance Minister in Parliament.  The survey, also regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward.

Economic Survey 2021 LIVE Streaming: When, where and how to watch it

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, two days before the presentation of Union Budget (on February 1). 

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 3.30 pm today in New Delhi after the presentation of Economic Survey 2020-21 by the Finance Minister in Parliament.

The Ministry of Finance has tweeted:

The survey, also regarded as the official report card of the union government, gives a roadmap for the country's economy and spells the way forward.

Economic Survey 2021 LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch it

The Budget Session will begin today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the start of the Budget session.

During the last economic survey (Economic Survey 2018-19) the government projected the country's GDP growth for 2019-20 at 7 percent, up from five-year low of 6.8 per cent, on  the back of anticipated pickup in investment and consumption. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the course of the Indian economy took a downward slope with the country's GDP falling to -23.9 percent in the first quarter. 

