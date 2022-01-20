हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Finance Ministry

Finance Ministry will release Rs 47,541 crore advance installment of tax devolution to states

The Finance Ministry, on Thursday (January 20), announced that the Centre will release an advance installment of tax devolution to the states amounting to Rs 47,541 crore. 

Finance Ministry will release Rs 47,541 crore advance installment of tax devolution to states

New Delhi: The Centre will on Thursday, January 20, release an advance installment of tax devolution to the states amounting to Rs 47,541 crore, the Finance Ministry said.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has authorised the release of an advance installment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 47,541 crore, here today. This is in addition to the regular devolution for the month of January 2022, also being released today," the ministry said in a statement.

Thus, states would receive a total of Rs 95,082 crore or double their respective entitlement during the month of January 2022, it added.

Last year in November too, the Centre had released the first advance installment of tax devolution amounting to Rs 47,541 crore to states.

"With the release of the second advance installment today, the states would have received an additional amount of Rs 90,082 crore under tax devolution over and above what has been budgeted to be released till January, 2022," the ministry added.

Besides, the release of back-to-back loan amounting to Rs 1.59 lakh crore to state governments in lieu of GST compensation shortfall in current fiscal ending March 31, 2022 was completed by the end of October 2021.

"This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure to ameliorate the deleterious effects of Covid-19 pandemic," the ministry added.

Currently, 41 per cent of the tax collected is devolved in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal. Also Read: HUL Q3 FY22 profit jumps 16.8%, revenue from sale of products jumps 10.4%

The advance instalment of devolution in November and January will be adjusted for by the end of fiscal. Also Read: Union Budget 2022: New sectors expected to get infra, industry status

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Finance MinistryTax devolutionGST Compensation ShortfallGST Compensation
Next
Story

Union Budget 2022: New sectors expected to get infra, industry status

Must Watch

PT3M30S

UP Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Results: Over 47% want Yogi as UP's Chief Minister