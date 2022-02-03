हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
loan

In THIS Indian village, people get loan at 0% to settle abroad

The local community in Dolariya village of Gujarat lends money to the people at Zero percent interest and there is no EMI burden on the receiver to pay back the money.

In THIS Indian village, people get loan at 0% to settle abroad

New Delhi: The foreign dream continues to lure millions of Indians. An interesting report by a newspaper highlights the story of a village in Gujarat, where the local community comes together to fulfil the dreams of its residents to emigrate abroad.

The local community creates a pool of funds for the aspiring immigrants so that money does not become a hindrance for their foreign dreams. A report in Times of India said that the local community in Dolariya village lends money to the people at Zero percent interest and there is no EMI burden on the receiver to pay back the money. Dolariya village is located in the Vadodara district in Gujarat.

However, when the people settle abroad, they return double the amount that they get from the local community. This has been true to each and every people that have got financial assistance from the local community to settle abroad. The TOI report has added particular instances of people taking money in lakhs and returning double the amount to the village community.

The report comes at a time when the readers were shocked to know that four members of a Gujarati family, who froze to death in minus 35 degrees temperatures on January 19 near the Canadian town of Emerson while trying to cross illegally into the US. The family belonged to Dingucha village in Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district. Jagdish Patel reportedly paid Rs 70 lakhs to human smugglers to help him cross into the US from Canada.

