Indian Railways mulls private freight trains after private passenger trains

New Delhi: After private passenger trains, Indian Railways is busy preparing a detailed policy to run private freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The new policy is likely to include several special steps to woo private players, sources told Zee Media.

Private freight trains will run on 2800 km of Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The preparations by Indian Railways are being made to attract big sector players from Steel, Iron Ore, Textile, and Auto. The key players from these sectors include Tata, Adani, Mahindra, and Maruti.

Sources further said that 11 km DFC track will be ready by March 2021, to run the private freight trains. The target is to prepare and commission the entire 2800 km DFC track by March 2022.

In the case of long-term contracts, e-commerce companies like Amazon or Flipkart can also come forward to run the private freight trains, sources said.

Indian Railways still has a provision to run private freight trains or private containers, but so far, only a few big players from Coal or Steel sectors book entire trains or all containers in small numbers.

The majority of private players are away from it, and only companies like SAIL and Jindal Steel book such private trains.

Earlier in August this year, the railway took the initiative to invite private investment for running passenger trains. The project entailed a private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore.