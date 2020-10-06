हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways mulls private freight trains after private passenger trains

Private freight trains will run on 2800 km of Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. 

Indian Railways mulls private freight trains after private passenger trains
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: After private passenger trains, Indian Railways is busy preparing a detailed policy to run private freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The new policy is likely to include several special steps to woo private players, sources told Zee Media.

Private freight trains will run on 2800 km of Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. 

The preparations by Indian Railways are being made to attract big sector players from Steel, Iron Ore, Textile, and Auto. The key players from these sectors include Tata, Adani, Mahindra, and Maruti.

Sources further said that 11 km DFC track will be ready by March 2021, to run the private freight trains. The target is to prepare and commission the entire 2800 km DFC track by March 2022.

In the case of long-term contracts, e-commerce companies like Amazon or Flipkart can also come forward to run the private freight trains, sources said.

Live TV

Indian Railways still has a provision to run private freight trains or private containers, but so far, only a few big players from Coal or Steel sectors book entire trains or all containers in small numbers. 

The majority of private players are away from it, and only companies like SAIL and Jindal Steel book such private trains.

Earlier in August this year, the railway took the initiative to invite private investment for running passenger trains. The project entailed a private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysFreight trainsDedicated Freight Corridor
Next
Story

India to overtake China as world's largest LPG residential market by 2030
  • 66,85,082Confirmed
  • 1,03,569Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M23S

Hathras Case: Are you ready to hear the truth of Hathras?