Indian Railways to provide confirmed tickets, operate private trains soon

NEW DELHI: In a big boost to the Indian Railways, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has approved plans for big-tickets reforms in the sector in the coming five years. According to reports, the government has given the go-ahead to complete restructuring of the Railway Board and merging its different cadres and departments into a single entity. It has also been decided that the railways will ensure confirmed tickets to wait-listed passengers, especially on busy routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Chennai etc.

In the next ten years, the government will invest approximately Rs 50 lakh crore in the Indian Railways.

The Railway Board will be downsized from 8 members to 5. The five members of the Board will comprise of the chairperson and 4 other members. Instead of Railway Board Members for Traffic, Rolling Stock, Traction and Engineering, the new Railway Board will have Members for Operation, Business Development, Human Resources, Infrastructure and Finance, according to reports.

Importantly, the Indian Railways will now have only one cadre - Indian Railway Service, instead of current eight services for various departments including Engineering, Traffic, Mechanical and Electrical. The Railways will also now have just two departments - Railway Protection Force and Medical Service Department - with all its other departments coming under one Railway Management System.

All new recruitments in the Railways will be done through the UPSC Civil services exams under five specialities.

Sharing more information, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav had said on Thursday, that like UPSC aspirants, candidates willing to get into the Railways will have to appear for their prelims after which they will indicate their preference for IRMS under five specialities - four of them engineering specialities for ‘technical’ operations comprising of civil, mechanical, telecom and electrical, and one ‘non-technical’ speciality which will recruit officers for accounts, personnel and traffic.

As per the new railway restructuring plan, departments wil be merged in the Railway Board, aimed at expediting decision making and creating a vision of the organisation as one. Based on the reccommended by various committes, there will be unification of services in the Indian Railways.

The Chairman of Railway Board (CRN) will head the Railway Board, act as CEO. The Indian Railways Management System (IRMS) will be implemented by next recruitment cycle.

The new Railways restructuring plan is part of the series of decisions taken by the Modi government under which the Railway Budget was merged with the Union Budget, GMs and field officers were empowered and competitive operators were allowed to run trains.

After the Union Cabinet approved the restructuring of the Railway Board, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, ''The proposed restructuring of Railways will end departmentalism and ensure the end of turf wars among the different cadres and departments which was harming railway operations.''

It is to be noted that the restructuring of the Railway Board was also recommended by the Bibek Debroy Committee in 2015. The panel said in its report that the Indian Railways' centralised structure and departmentalisation was adversely affecting the Railways' work culture and narrowing its approach to department-specific goals.