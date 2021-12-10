Indian Railways to soon have hostesses on premium trains to offer flight like service

New Delhi: Indian Railways is making efforts to improve the experience of its passengers. In yet another change, the Railways is now planning to soon bring attendants to take care of passengers in its premiums trains.

Passengers in trains such as Vande Bharat, Gatimaan and Tejas Express are soon expected to get service by attendants. The move will help Railways to offer airline like services in trains.

The idea to introduce hostesses in the train was taken to provide better facilities to train passengers, a senior official told Mint. However, the crew is not going will not only include female staff but will be a mix of men and women.

The facility will be limited to premium trains of Indian Railways. The crew will also serve food on the trains, similar to how air hostesses cater in airlines. However, a female staff will remain on the train during the day hours.

In overnight trains, no hostesses will serve the passengers. Currently, Indian Railways runs 25 premium trains. These trains include 12 Shatabdi, one Gatimaan, two Vande Bharat, one Tejas Express, Mint reported.

Besides serving food, hostesses will also greet the passengers along with catering to their complaints with any of the services offered on the train. As far as the dress code is concerned, hostesses will wear the same dress worn by railway attendants.

Indian Railways will recruit women trained in hospitality service as hostesses. Moreover, the Railways has also recently restored freshly cooked food in premium trains. The facility was stopped last year to curb the rising COVID1-19 cases.

