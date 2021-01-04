हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LPG

LPG consumers rejoice! Now missed call facility for booking cylinders; know the advantages and how it works

No call charges to customers as compared to IVRS calls where normal call rates are applicable.

LPG consumers rejoice! Now missed call facility for booking cylinders; know the advantages and how it works

New Delhi: Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has launched Missed Call Facility for LPG consumers. Indian Oil LPG customers can use single missed call number 8454955555 for refill booking.

"Missed call facility is an example of the success of the Digital India mission in the cause of service to the people. He said that the government is using technology to usher in equitable treatment of every Indian in receiving services and improving ease of living for citizens. He said that the service, being launched in Bhubaneswar, will soon be expanded to all over the country," Pradhan adressing an event in Bhubaneshwar said. 

Some advantages of missed call refill booking facility over IVRS facility are:

•           Quick booking, customer don’t have to hold call for long time.

•           No call charges to customers as compared to IVRS calls where normal call rates are applicable.

•           People who are not adept with IVRS or old age customers who face issues in using IVRS facility can opt for refill booking via missed call.

•           Will ease life of rural consumers.

He exhorted the gas agencies and distributors to ensure that the LPG delivery period should be shortened from 1 day to a few hours. He said that the country has travelled a long way in LPG. The LPG connection was made available to about 13 crore people from the year 1955 to 2014, but today it is about to reach 30 crore connections, showing quantum jump and commitment of the government to provide clean fuel. The LPG connection, has really empowered the Indian women, he added.

