LPG

LPG cylinder prices January 1, 2021 announced: Check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder in various metro cities

Normally, LPG rates are revised on 1st of every month.

New Delhi: Cooking gas LPG price of non subsidised 14 Kg cylinder was on January 1 kept unchanged by the oil marketing companies though the price of 19 kg commercial LPG saw an upward revision. 

According to the IOC website, the new rate of 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1349 per cylinder as against the previous price of Rs 1332. Prices have been increased by Rs 17 more per cylinder. In other metro cities too prices have seen an upward revision. In Kolkata LPG Cylinder price has been increased byb Rs 22.50 to Rs 1410 from 1387.50. In Mumbai, it has become costlier by Rs 17, from 1280.50 to Rs 1297.50. In Chennai, prices have increased by Rs 16.50 to Rs 1463.50 from from Rs 1446.50.

Kolkata has seen the steepest revision in prices of commercial LPG Cylinder which is now costlier by Rs 22.50. Normally, LPG rates are revised on 1st of every month.

Prices of non subsidised 14 kg Indane Gas was paused for 5 months since May 2020, after which the price went for upward revision on both December 01 and December 15. The previous Price (December 15) of non subsidised 14 Kg Indane Gas was Rs 694 per LPG cylinder bottle.

Domestic LPG users, are entitled to buy 12 bottles of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates in a year. The government gave out 8 crore free LPG connections to poor women under PMUY to increase coverage of environment-friendly fuel in kitchens.

