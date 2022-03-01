LPG cylinder prices March 1, 2022: Cooking gas becomes costlier by Rs 105, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

New Delhi: Oil Marketing companies have hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders effective from today (1 March 2022).

The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by Rs 105 in Delhi. With this increase, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday. The price of 5 kg cylinder has also been increased by Rs 27. Now a 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 569 in Delhi.

However, there has been no increase in domestic LPG cylinder. LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

Notably, National Oil Marketing companies had slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 on February 1.

With ANI Inputs

