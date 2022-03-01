हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LPG

LPG cylinder prices March 1, 2022: Cooking gas becomes costlier by Rs 105, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 on February 1.

LPG cylinder prices March 1, 2022: Cooking gas becomes costlier by Rs 105, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

New Delhi: Oil Marketing companies have hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders effective from today (1 March 2022).

The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by Rs 105 in Delhi. With this increase, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday. The price of 5 kg cylinder has also been increased by Rs 27. Now a 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 569 in Delhi.

However, there has been no increase in domestic LPG cylinder. LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

Notably, National Oil Marketing companies had slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 on February 1.

With ANI Inputs

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LPGLPG gasLPG Gas Cylinder
Next
Story

India's GDP growth slows to 5.4 per cent in Q3

Must Watch

PT11M3S

DNA: Operation Ganga - What can world learn from India on Ukraine war?