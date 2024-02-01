trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716462
INTERIM BUDGET

No Changes In Tax Rates For Direct, Indirect Taxes: FM

 The government continues to be on the path of fiscal consolidation to reduce fiscal deficit to 4.5 pc in 2025-26.

|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:34 PM IST|Source: PTI
No Changes In Tax Rates For Direct, Indirect Taxes: FM File Photo

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said there are no changes in tax rates for direct and indirect taxes, including import duties. She also said the number of tax filers has swollen 2.4 times and the direct tax collection has trebled since 2014. (Also Read: Interim Budget 2024-25: FM Announces Rooftop Solarisation To Ensure 1 Cr Household Free Electricity)

The processing time of tax returns has been reduced from 93 days in FY14 to 10 days; and refunds have been made faster, she said. The government continues to be on the path of fiscal consolidation to reduce fiscal deficit to 4.5 pc in 2025-26. She added that the tax base of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has more than doubled since FY14. (Also Read: Budget 2024: If Finance Minister Okays THIS, It Will Be Big Win For Salaried Class)

