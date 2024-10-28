Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2813068https://zeenews.india.com/economy/ntpc-green-energy-gets-sebi-nod-to-raise-rs-10000-crore-through-ipo-2813068.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
NTPC GREEN ENERGY IPO

NTPC Green Energy Gets SEBI Nod To Raise Rs 10,000 Crore Through IPO

The IPO with a face value of Rs 10 per equity share is a fresh issue of equity shares that includes a reservation for a subscription by eligible employees and a discount is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion.

|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 05:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NTPC Green Energy Gets SEBI Nod To Raise Rs 10,000 Crore Through IPO

New Delhi: NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, on Monday said it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 10,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). 

The IPO with a face value of Rs 10 per equity share is a fresh issue of equity shares. The offer also includes a reservation for a subscription by eligible employees and a discount is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 7,500 crore will be used for investment in its wholly-owned Subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL) for repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part of certain outstanding borrowings availed by NREL, and general corporate purposes, said the company.

The company had filed its IPO papers with Sebi on September 18.

NTPC Green’s portfolio consists of 14,696 MWs including 2,925 MWs of operating projects and 11,771 MWs of contracted and awarded projects (as on June 30).

Additionally, it has 10,975 MWs of “capacity under pipeline”, aggregating to 25,671 MWs together with its Portfolio.

NTPC Green had 15 offtakers across 37 solar projects and 9 wind projects and are in the process of constructing 31 renewable energy projects in seven states, consisting of 11,771 MWs. It also had 2,925 MWs operating across 14 solar projects and two wind projects. Its operational capacity was 3,071 MW of solar projects and 100 MW of wind projects across six states as of August 31.

NTPC Green Energy’s operational revenue grew at a CAGR of 46.82 per cent from Rs 910.42 crore in fiscal 2022 to Rs 1,962.60 crore in fiscal 2024. Profit after tax (PAT) grew at a CAGR of 90.75 per cent from Rs 94.74 crore in fiscal 2022 to Rs 344.72 crore in fiscal 2024.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
DNA Video
DNA: Will you become Doval's 'secret agent'?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK