Piyush Goyal launches National Single Window System to improve ease of doing business

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday (September 22), launched the National Single Window System (NSWS), a one-stop portal for investors for approvals and clearances.

The minister believes that the NSWS portal will provide freedom to investors from the legacy of running to government offices for approvals. The move is expected to further improve the ease of doing business in India.

As of now, 18 departments and nine states have joined with the National Single Window System. The government is expecting that 14 more departments and five other states will also jump on the bandwagon.

Goyal pointed out that the new system is aimed at bringing transparency, accountability and responsiveness. Investors will get all the information on a single dashboard.

On the new platform, investors will be able to apply, track applications and receive solutions to their queries via an applicant Dashboard. Moreover, all the solutions will be provided to investors and businesses with just a click of the mouse via the ‘End-to-End’ facilitation. Also Read: TCS recruitment: IT firm invites applications for ‘Service Desk Role Executive’, check job requirement

Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s, decisive and bold leadership has enabled and encouraged India to dream bigger. Investors and businesses can visit the National Single Window System at http://www.nsws.gov.in/. Also Read: ZEEL-Sony Pictures merger: Here’s why the deal is extremely profitable for shareholders, stakeholders