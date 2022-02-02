हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Planned expenditure on infrastructure to ensure jobs creation, says Assocham’s Vineet Agarwal

The Centre forecasts growth of 8% to 8.5 percent for the current fiscal year, compared to an anticipated 9.2 percent.

Planned expenditure on infrastructure to ensure jobs creation, says Assocham’s Vineet Agarwal

New Delhi: As Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced downturn, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Tuesday that her budget for 2022-2023 will build the framework for economic recovery through public investment.

Echoing the same sentiment, Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director at Transport Corporation of India Limited, President at Assocham said that planned expenditure on infrastructure will ensure jobs creation.

He further said that PM Gati Shakti programme in line with infrastructure spending will help in bringing down the logistics cost and it will also help in the growth of multi modal network. This will all be encompassed in a digital framework. “We are very happy that the government has looked at logistics this year as a key driver towards a $5 trillion economy.”

The Centre forecasts growth of 8% to 8.5 percent for the current fiscal year, compared to an anticipated 9.2 percent for the previous fiscal year and a 6.6 percent decrease the year before.

To support growth ambitions for the year beginning April, Sitharaman has recommended increasing the amount of the economy's annual spending to $39.5 trillion ($529 billion).

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Union Budget 2022InfrastructurePM Gati Shakti programme
Next
Story

Draft LIC IPO prospectus to be filed by next week, issue in March: DIPAM Secy

Must Watch

PT9M28S

Bollywood Breaking: Interesting anecdote of ‘kiss’ with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss set