Scheme for 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises in line with PM Modi's ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach’ vision

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (May 15) announced that a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises aiming to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach’.

"Improved health and safety standards, integration with retail markets and improved incomes to be key focus areas," said the Finance Minister, adding that the unorganised MFEs units need technical upgradation to attain FSSAI food standards, build brands and marketing.

The scheme will be launched to help two lakh MFEs attain the above goals, while existing micro food enterprises, farmer producer organisations, Self Help Groups and cooperatives will also be supported.

Under the scheme, a cluster-based approach, for example, mango in Uttar Pradesh, Kesar in Jammu and Kasmir, Bamboo shoots in North-East, Chilli in Andhra Pradesh, Tapioca in Tamil Nadu etc.

This is expected to help in reaching untapped export markets in view of improved health consciousness, she added.

The Finance Minister also announced setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore agri-infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure which will be used for setting up cold chains and post-harvest management infrastructure.

While announcing the third tranche of COVID-19 relief package, she also announced the government will launch Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for integrated, sustainable, inclusive development of marine and inland fisheries to plug critical gaps in the fisheries value chain.

This step will provide employment to over 55 lakh persons and double exports to Rs 1 lakh crore, she added.