Tax on petrol down to nearly 50%, check how much one-litre fuel will cost you

Here are the latest petrol prices in all major Indian cities post excise and VAT cut. 

New Delhi: Earlier this week, the Central government had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. Following the revision in excise duties, several state governments lowered the VAT on petrol and diesel, making the fuel products a bit more affordable for the common man. With the latest excise duty cut introduced by the Central government, the total tax on petrol has come down to 50 per cent and that on diesel has lowered to 40 per cent.  

Besides excise duty and VAT, petrol and diesel prices also include commission paid to dealers and value-added tax (VAT) and basic oil prices. For those uninitiated, the basic oil price is the prevailing international benchmark rate coupled with freight charges. Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers to get 10th installment on December 15, check how to register

So far, 24 states and Union Territories have reduced the VAT rates in different proportions, matching the Centre’s announcement, with the latest being the Punjab state government. Also Read: Amazon, Flipkart Recruitment: Now, apply for non-voice customer support jobs, check eligibility, salary

Here are the latest petrol rates in all major cities in India after a reduction in excise duty and VAT (If applicable): 

City             Petrol Price 

Agra                    Rs 95.05 per litre    

Ahmedabad        Rs 95.13 per litre    

Bangalore        Rs 100.58 per litre    

Bhopal        Rs 107.23 per litre    

Chandigarh        Rs 94.23 per litre    

Chennai        Rs 101.40 per litre    

Dehradun        Rs 94.00 per litre    

Delhi            Rs 103.97 per litre    

Gurgaon        Rs 95.90 per litre    

Ghaziabad        Rs 95.29 per litre    

Noida            Rs 95.51 per litre

Guwahati        Rs 94.58 per litre

Hyderabad        Rs 108.20 per litre

Indore            Rs 107.26 per litre    

Jaipur            Rs 111.10 per litre    

Jammu        Rs 96.15 per litre    

Kolkata        Rs 104.67 per litre    

Lucknow        Rs 95.28 per litre    

Mumbai        Rs 109.98 per litre    

Nagpur        Rs 109.71 per litre    

Patna            Rs 105.90 per litre    

Pune            Rs 109.52 per litre    

Ranchi        Rs 98.52 per litre    

Shimla        Rs 96.06 per litre    

Varanasi        Rs 96.12 per litre    

