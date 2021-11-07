Tax on petrol down to nearly 50%, check how much one-litre fuel will cost you

New Delhi: Earlier this week, the Central government had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. Following the revision in excise duties, several state governments lowered the VAT on petrol and diesel, making the fuel products a bit more affordable for the common man. With the latest excise duty cut introduced by the Central government, the total tax on petrol has come down to 50 per cent and that on diesel has lowered to 40 per cent.
Besides excise duty and VAT, petrol and diesel prices also include commission paid to dealers and value-added tax (VAT) and basic oil prices. For those uninitiated, the basic oil price is the prevailing international benchmark rate coupled with freight charges. Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers to get 10th installment on December 15, check how to register
So far, 24 states and Union Territories have reduced the VAT rates in different proportions, matching the Centre’s announcement, with the latest being the Punjab state government. Also Read: Amazon, Flipkart Recruitment: Now, apply for non-voice customer support jobs, check eligibility, salary
Here are the latest petrol rates in all major cities in India after a reduction in excise duty and VAT (If applicable):
City Petrol Price
Agra Rs 95.05 per litre
Ahmedabad Rs 95.13 per litre
Bangalore Rs 100.58 per litre
Bhopal Rs 107.23 per litre
Chandigarh Rs 94.23 per litre
Chennai Rs 101.40 per litre
Dehradun Rs 94.00 per litre
Delhi Rs 103.97 per litre
Gurgaon Rs 95.90 per litre
Ghaziabad Rs 95.29 per litre
Noida Rs 95.51 per litre
Guwahati Rs 94.58 per litre
Hyderabad Rs 108.20 per litre
Indore Rs 107.26 per litre
Jaipur Rs 111.10 per litre
Jammu Rs 96.15 per litre
Kolkata Rs 104.67 per litre
Lucknow Rs 95.28 per litre
Mumbai Rs 109.98 per litre
Nagpur Rs 109.71 per litre
Patna Rs 105.90 per litre
Pune Rs 109.52 per litre
Ranchi Rs 98.52 per litre
Shimla Rs 96.06 per litre
Varanasi Rs 96.12 per litre