Tax on petrol down to nearly 50%, check how much one-litre fuel will cost you

New Delhi: Earlier this week, the Central government had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. Following the revision in excise duties, several state governments lowered the VAT on petrol and diesel, making the fuel products a bit more affordable for the common man. With the latest excise duty cut introduced by the Central government, the total tax on petrol has come down to 50 per cent and that on diesel has lowered to 40 per cent.

Besides excise duty and VAT, petrol and diesel prices also include commission paid to dealers and value-added tax (VAT) and basic oil prices. For those uninitiated, the basic oil price is the prevailing international benchmark rate coupled with freight charges. Also Read: PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers to get 10th installment on December 15, check how to register

So far, 24 states and Union Territories have reduced the VAT rates in different proportions, matching the Centre’s announcement, with the latest being the Punjab state government. Also Read: Amazon, Flipkart Recruitment: Now, apply for non-voice customer support jobs, check eligibility, salary

Here are the latest petrol rates in all major cities in India after a reduction in excise duty and VAT (If applicable):

City Petrol Price

Agra Rs 95.05 per litre

Ahmedabad Rs 95.13 per litre

Bangalore Rs 100.58 per litre

Bhopal Rs 107.23 per litre

Chandigarh Rs 94.23 per litre

Chennai Rs 101.40 per litre

Dehradun Rs 94.00 per litre

Delhi Rs 103.97 per litre

Gurgaon Rs 95.90 per litre

Ghaziabad Rs 95.29 per litre

Noida Rs 95.51 per litre

Guwahati Rs 94.58 per litre

Hyderabad Rs 108.20 per litre

Indore Rs 107.26 per litre

Jaipur Rs 111.10 per litre

Jammu Rs 96.15 per litre

Kolkata Rs 104.67 per litre

Lucknow Rs 95.28 per litre

Mumbai Rs 109.98 per litre

Nagpur Rs 109.71 per litre

Patna Rs 105.90 per litre

Pune Rs 109.52 per litre

Ranchi Rs 98.52 per litre

Shimla Rs 96.06 per litre

Varanasi Rs 96.12 per litre