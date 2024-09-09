Advertisement
GAUTAM ADANI

THIS Indian Businessman May Become World's 2nd Trillionaire By 2028: Report

Gautam Adani may become world's second trillionaire, after Elon Musk, a report by Informa Connect Academy said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The world would gets its prospective trillionaires in the next couple of years, if the average growth rate of their net worth increases steadily, said a report by Informa Connect Academy. It added that the first individual may join the trillionaire club by 2027 and the next to follow suit will be in 2028.

Informa Connect Academy added that only a handful of companies --Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Saudi Aramco, Meta, Berkshire Hathaway -- have crossed USD trillion in valuation.

With a net worth of $195 billion, growing at an average rate of 109.88% every year, Elon Musk is the clear favourite to become the first trillionaire by 2027, said the report.

Indian Billionaire, Gautam Adani will pick up the pace faster, by becoming the world's second Trillionaire a year later.

"Individual Adani subsidiaries have multi-billion market cap valuations, and Gautam Adani has an estimated net worth of $84 B and an average growth rate of 122.86% per year. He’s expected to become a trillionaire by 2028," said a report by Informa Connect Academy.

After Elon Musk and Gautam Adani, Jensen Huang, Indonesian mogul Prajogo Pangestu, Bernard Arnault, and Mark Zuckerberg come next as prospective trillionaires, the report found.

Gautam Adani received a total remuneration of Rs 9.26 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, lower than most industry peers as well as his own key executives.

Adani, 61, drew salary from only two out of the 10 companies in his ports-to-energy conglomerate, annual reports of the 10 listed entities of the group showed.

His remuneration for 2023-24 from the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) included Rs 2.19 crore salary and perquisites, allowances and other benefits worth Rs 27 lakh. The total remuneration of Rs 2.46 crore was 3 per cent more than the previous financial year, according to AEL's 2023-24 annual report.

