NARAYANA MURTHY

THIS Infosys Co-founder Is Richer Than Narayana And Sudha Murty; His Net Worth Is Rs 38,500 Crore

Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers, including Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, SD Shibulal, K Dinesh, NS Raghavan, and Ashok Arora.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
THIS Infosys Co-founder Is Richer Than Narayana And Sudha Murty; His Net Worth Is Rs 38,500 Crore

New Delhi: With an estimated net worth of Rs 38,500 crore, Senapathy 'Kris' Gopalakrishnan, a co-founder of IT giant Infosys, has eclipsed Narayana Murthy as the richest Infosys co-founder. 

With a net worth of Rs 36,600 crores, Narayana and Sudha Murthy rank fifth among Bengaluru's wealthiest families, according to the recently published Hurun India Rich List 2024. But as the wealthiest co-founder, Kris Gopalakrishnan has surpassed Murthy. 

Co-founding Infosys and present life of Kris Gopalakrishnan 

Kris Gopalakrishnan was one of the co-founders of Infosys, along with Mr. Murthy. From 2007 to 2011, Gopalakrishnan was the IT company's CEO and Managing Director. In addition, from 2011 to 2014, he was the company's Vice Chairman. 2014 saw his retirement from the IT behemoth. 

After he retired, Gopalakrishnan invested in numerous startups, notably Ki Mobility. Axilor Ventures, a startup accelerator that has backed several businesses, including GoodHome, Kaagaz, and EnKash, is led by him as chairman.

Gopalakrishnan serves on the IIT Madras Board of Governors and the IIM Bangalore. He is the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIIT Bangalore and is also on the Board of Trustees of the Chennai Mathematical Institute. 

Education and personal life of Kris Gopalakrishnan

The 69-year-old graduated from IIT Madras with a master's degree in physics and computer science. He is married to Sudha Gopalakrishnan. The Pratiksha Trust is a nonprofit organization dedicated to brain research that was formed by the couple. The couple supports the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Research Center at IIT Madras. 

Awards and recognition of Kris Gopalakrishnan

The Government of India awarded Gopalakrishnan the Padma Bhushan in 2011. Recognized as a global business and technology thought leader, Gopalakrishnan was voted the top CEO (IT Services category) in Institutional Investor's inaugural ranking of Asia's Top Executives. He was selected as one of the winners of the second Asian Corporate Director Recognition Awards by Corporate Governance Asia in 2011, as per the Infosys website.

Infosys co-founders

Infosys was established in July 1981 in Pune. The IT company is presently based in Bengaluru. Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers, including Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, SD Shibulal, K Dinesh, NS Raghavan, and Ashok Arora.

