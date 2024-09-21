Advertisement
EY INDIA

‘We Advised Her To Quit’: Father Of Anna Sebastian Perayil Speaks Out On Her Stressful EY Experience

Amid public outrage, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced that it is investigating the circumstances surrounding Anna Sebastian Perayil's death after receiving a formal complaint.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 04:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘We Advised Her To Quit’: Father Of Anna Sebastian Perayil Speaks Out On Her Stressful EY Experience File Photo

New Delhi: Following the tragic death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, a chartered accountant at Ernst & Young (EY) the public outrage has surged. Sibi Joseph, her father, has now come forward to reveal previously hidden details about the incident. In a recent media statement, he shared that Anna often worked late nights, despite family concerns. "We advised her to quit, but she insisted that this stint would provide valuable professional exposure," he said.

However, Anna’s family has decided not to pursue legal action but expressed their wish to protect others from facing the same pressure in corporate settings. "We don't want the newbies joining such corporate companies to face similar situations," said her father, Sibi Joseph.

Anna Sebastian, who worked at EY's Pune office for about four months tragically passed away in July. Earlier this month, her mother, Anita Augustine, wrote a heartfelt letter to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, raising concerns about the "glorification" of overwork at the firm.

"As a grieving mother who has lost her precious child, Anna Sebastian Perayil, my heart is heavy and my soul shattered as I write these words. But I feel it is necessary to share our story, hoping that no other family has to experience the pain we are going through," she expressed.

At the same time, senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor suggested introducing a 40-hour work week to address the issue. Shashi Tharoor, on his official X account, highlighted the tough working conditions that Anna Sebastian Perayil faced before her death, noting that she endured "deeply stressful seven-day weeks of 14 hours a day" during her short time at the firm. Tharoor has also promised to bring up this issue in the upcoming session of Parliament, set for December.

Amid public outrage, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced that it is investigating the circumstances surrounding Anna Sebastian Perayil's death after receiving a formal complaint.

Minister of State for Labour, Shobha Karandlaje, expressed her sorrow in a post on X, saying: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice, and the @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint. @mansukhmandviya."

In a statement, EY India expressed its deep sadness over Anna's death and emphasized that it is treating her family's concerns with the highest seriousness and respect. "While no action can truly compensate for the family's loss, we have offered all the support we can during this difficult time and will continue to do so," the company stated.

