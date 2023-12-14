Wholesale Price Inflation Rises To 0.26 % In November

New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation rose 0.26 percent in November compared to (-) 0.52 percent in October. WPI inflation, after being in the negative zone for the last seven months rose in November, led by a sharp rise in food prices.

"The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.26% (Provisional) for the month of November, 2023(over November, 2022). Positive rate of inflation in November, 2023 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, minerals, machinery & equipment, computer, electronics & optical products, motor vehicles, other transport equipment and other manufacturing etc," said an official release.

Food inflation rose to 8.18 per cent in November, from 2.53 per cent in October.

The month-over-month change in WPI index for the month of November, 2023 stood at 0.53% as compared to October, 2023.

The index for Primary Articles increased by 1.30% to 186.9 (provisional) in November, 2023 from 184.5 (provisional) for the month of October, 2023. Prices of Food Articles (2.62%) increased in November, 2023 as compared to October, 2023. Prices of Non-food Articles (-0.24%), Minerals (-0.41%) and Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (-4.79%) declined in November, 2023 as compared to October, 2023.

The index for Fuel & Power increased by 0.78% to 155.3 (provisional) in November, 2023 from 154.1 (provisional) for the month of October, 2023.

For the month of September, 2023 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 151.8 and (-) 0.07% respectively, said the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.