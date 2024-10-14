Will Reliance Announce Bonus Share Record Date Today? All Eyes On Board Meeting

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) had in its recent annual general meeting (AGM) held last month, approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. This means every shareholder holding 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 each on the record date will receive 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 each.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 14, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. A presentation to analysts and media on financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 shall be made on the same day after the meeting," RIL said in a BSE filing.

RIL 1:1 Bonus Issue Record Date

The company had not announced the record date for its bonus issues. Media reports are widely speculating that the company may officially disclose the record date for the bonus share in its board meeting today.

Reliance Bonus Issue: Early Diwali Gift For Investors

“This will be the largest ever issuance of bonus equity shares in the Indian equity market. The issuance and listing of bonus shares will coincide with the upcoming festive season in India and will be an early Diwali Gift to all our esteemed shareholders,” RIL had said in its AGM.

“This is the sixth bonus issue from RIL since its IPO and the second in this Golden Decade. The bonus issue is a testimony to Reliance’s continued commitment towards rewarding shareholders during the Golden Decade from 2017 to 2027”, it added.

In 2017, Reliance had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. This was followed by a Rights Issue in 2020, where shareholder’s investment has grown 2.5 times already. In July 2023, Jio Financial Services Limited was demerged, which is valued 35 per cent higher today from its listing.