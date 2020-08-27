EDMC clears proposal to terminate suspended AAP councillor and Delhi riots case accused Tahir Hussain’s membership

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has moved a proposal to terminate suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s membership as he has not attended the council’s meetings during its three successive sittings.

Hussain, who has been named by the Delhi Police as one of the prime conspirators of the riots that left 53 people dead and around 400 injured, is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the February riots in the national capital.

The proposal to terminate Hussain’s membership was cleared on Wednesday.

Sharing more details, EDMC mayor Nirmal Jain said if a councillor remains absent from meetings of the corporation for three successive times, without permission, his/her membership can be ended as per the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

The EDMC mayor added the proposal will now be sent to the EDMC secretary for further administrative proceedings.

The move was initiated after the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 11 demanded termination of Hussain’s membership.

Hussain was elected as a councillor from the Nehru Vihar ward. AAP suspended him after his role emerged in the riots.

During its probe into Delhi riots, the police have found petrol bombs and explosives from the terrace of Hussain’s house in Chand Bagh in Northeast Delhi.

Hussain in jail in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the riots, and rioting conspiracy. Hussain has denied the charges and said he was being framed as part of an alleged political conspiracy.

A Delhi court took cognisance last week of a chargesheet filed against him and is due to start trial in the case.