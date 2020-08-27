हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Riots

EDMC clears proposal to terminate suspended AAP councillor and Delhi riots case accused Tahir Hussain’s membership

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has moved a proposal to terminate suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s membership as he has not attended the council’s meetings during its three successive sittings.

EDMC clears proposal to terminate suspended AAP councillor and Delhi riots case accused Tahir Hussain’s membership

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has moved a proposal to terminate suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s membership as he has not attended the council’s meetings during its three successive sittings.

Hussain, who has been named by the Delhi Police as one of the prime conspirators of the riots that left 53 people dead and around 400 injured, is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the February riots in the national capital.

The proposal to terminate Hussain’s membership was cleared on Wednesday.

Sharing more details, EDMC mayor Nirmal Jain said if a councillor remains absent from meetings of the corporation for three successive times, without permission, his/her membership can be ended as per the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

The EDMC mayor added the proposal will now be sent to the EDMC secretary for further administrative proceedings.

The move was initiated after the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 11 demanded termination of Hussain’s membership.

Hussain was elected as a councillor from the Nehru Vihar ward. AAP suspended him after his role emerged in the riots.

During its probe into Delhi riots, the police have found petrol bombs and explosives from the terrace of Hussain’s house in Chand Bagh in Northeast Delhi. 

Hussain in jail in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the riots, and rioting conspiracy. Hussain has denied the charges and said he was being framed as part of an alleged political conspiracy.

A Delhi court took cognisance last week of a chargesheet filed against him and is due to start trial in the case.

Tags:
Delhi RiotsEDMCAAPTahir HussainDelhi Police
Next
Story

Delhi government sets up registration camps at 70 schools for construction workers: Gopal Rai
  • 33,10,234Confirmed
  • 60,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M7S

'Rhea Chakraborty finishes Sushant with her sweet poison': Sushant's family close ones