Haryana schools likely to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from June 1

New Delhi: The Haryana government is likely to reopen schools from June 1 amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per media reports, the schools will resume for students of Classes 9 to 12 after the end of their summer vacations. The schools, which are likely to open from June beginning, will follow all COVID-19 related guidelines.

The instructions to reopen schools have been sent to the Directorate of Education to district education offices across the state. They have been directed to send details of the students' infrastructure including the number of benches in the school, as per a Jagran report. Only one student will be permitted to occupy one seat.

Strict implementation of COVID-19 norms such as wearing masks, social distancing and regular hand sanitizing will be ensured in schools, the report added.

The decision comes in the wake of a drop in new coronavirus cases in Haryana. On Wednesday (May 26), 3,183 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded, which took its tally to 7,47,740 while 106 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,841, state health bulletin said.

The total active COVID-19 infections in the state stood at 31,644 while the cumulative positivity rate reached 8.51 per cent on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Haryana government extended the lockdown by one week till 5 am on May 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

