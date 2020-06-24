Decision on scrapping remaining class XII exams likely on June 24: Centre, CBSE tell SC

New Delhi: The Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (June 23, 2020) informed the Supreme Court that an expert panel is in the process of taking the final decision on the matter if the remaining exams of Class XII should be scrapped. The decision is likely to announced on Wednesday.

The remaining exams were scheduled from July 1-15 but in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases the exams might be scrapped altogether.

The Solicitor General told the presiding judge that the government and the education board will take a decision on the issue very soon.

The matter has been posted for hearing on June 25 noting that the Centre is likely to take an "informed decision".

"Solicitor General has informed us that the expert body is in the process of taking final decision in the matter very shortly and hopefully by tomorrow i.e. June 24. In the circumstances, we defer the hearing of these matter(s) to June 25 at 2 PM," the bench noted.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by parents of some students appearing for the exam, seeking a direction to the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of exam already conducted and to calculate it on an average basis with internal assessment marks of remaining subjects.