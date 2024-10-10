IIT JAM 2024-25 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow At jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

IIT JAM 2024-25: The registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025, conducted by IIT Delhi, will close tomorrow, October 11. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2025 exam is set for February 2, 2025, and will consist of seven papers. The forenoon session, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will include Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), and Mathematics (MA). In contrast, the afternoon session, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., will cover Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

Female candidates and those belonging to the SC, ST, or PwD categories must pay an application fee of Rs 900 for one test paper and Rs 1,250 for two test papers. The fee for all other candidates is Rs 1,800 for one test paper and Rs 2,500 for two. Applicants who wish to change their category, gender, test paper, or examination city must pay an additional fee of Rs 300. The deadline for making these modifications is November 18, 2024. The IIT JAM 2025 admit card will be available for download from January 6, 2025, and the results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

IIT JAM 2024-25: Steps to apply here

Visit the official IIT Delhi website for the exam at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Access the JOAPS 2025 portal.

Complete the registration process.

Log in to your account.

Fill out the JAM 2025 application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The JAM 2025 exam will be conducted across eight zones, with the corresponding examination cities listed above. While applying for JAM 2025, candidates are required to select their first, second, and third preferred cities. Once the first city is chosen, the associated zone is determined, and applicants must select their second and third preferences from within that same zone.