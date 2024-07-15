IIT JAM 2025 Exam Schedule Released At jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Check Details Here

IIT JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the exam schedule for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025 on its official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The IIT JAM exam is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for postgraduate programs at the Indian Institutes of Technology can submit their applications through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS). The application process will begin on September 3, 2024, and will close on October 11, 2024.

Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and female candidates are required to pay Rs 900 for one test paper, while all other candidates need to pay Rs 1,800. For those opting for two test papers, the application fee is Rs 1,250 for female, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates, and Rs 2,500 for all other candidates.

IIT JAM 2025: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to IIT JAM 2025's official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: After it becomes active, candidates must click the JAM 2025 registration link on the homepage.

Step3: A fresh page will open on the display.

Step 4: Complete the application by registering yourself.

Step 5: Make the necessary fee payments and press submit.

Step 6: Print off a copy of your application for your records.

The 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other participating institutes offer the JAM exam for admission to the Master of Science (MSc), Master of Science Technology (MSc Tech), Master of Science by Research (MS Research), MSc-MTech dual degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD dual degree programmes.