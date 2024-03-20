IIT JAM Result 2024 Released At jam.iitm.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras, has announced the Joint Admission Tests for Masters (JAM) for March 20, 2024. Students who took the exam can receive the final results and answer key from the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. JAM 2024 Exam was held on February 11, 2024 for candidates seeking admission to M.Sc, M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. Ph.D., and M.Sc. Ph.D. Dual - Degree programs at IITs for students interested in pursuing science as a career. The undergraduate level exam consisted of seven test papers that were administered electronically.

IIT JAM 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in.

2. On the webpage, click the link "Candidates can view the Final Marks on JOAPS Portal"/"Final 11 Answer Key Available".

B. Enter the registration number, password, or additional information.

3.The result will appear on the screen.

4. Download the results and final answer key.

5. Make a copy of the same.

The test consisted of multiple choice questions, multiple select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. JAM-qualified applicants would be eligible for admission to Master of Science and other postgraduate science programmes. JAM Counselling will begin on April 10th, according to the schedule on the website.