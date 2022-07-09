CBSE Board Results 2022 LIVE: The CBSE Term-2 results for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be released soon. As per the latest media reports, the board is planning to release the CBSE 10th & 12th results by the end of July. As per the sources, the results for classes 10th and 12th will be declared by the end of July as the evaluation process is underway and the results will be announced by the end of this month which is July. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the release date and time of CBSE Result 2022. Once released, the CBSE 10th, 12th board results will be available for the students on the official website- cbseresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, students are demanding that board prepare the CBSE 10th, 12th results by taking the best marks of either term subjectwise. Students are stirring an online campaign on social media and the #BestofEitherTermSubjectWise is trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

