CBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE: Students stir campaign on social media ahead of CBSE Results at cbseresults.nic.in- Check updates
CBSE Results 2022 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the release date and time of CBSE Result 2022 soon at cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details on CBSE 10th, 12th results.
Trending Photos
CBSE Board Results 2022 LIVE: The CBSE Term-2 results for classes 10th and 12th are expected to be released soon. As per the latest media reports, the board is planning to release the CBSE 10th & 12th results by the end of July. As per the sources, the results for classes 10th and 12th will be declared by the end of July as the evaluation process is underway and the results will be announced by the end of this month which is July. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the release date and time of CBSE Result 2022. Once released, the CBSE 10th, 12th board results will be available for the students on the official website- cbseresults.nic.in.
Meanwhile, students are demanding that board prepare the CBSE 10th, 12th results by taking the best marks of either term subjectwise. Students are stirring an online campaign on social media and the #BestofEitherTermSubjectWise is trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter.
Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022
CBSE Board Results 2022: Results via Digilocker
In addition to the CBSE website, the term 2 results 2022 CBSE will also be available on the DigiLocker app and website.
CBSE Board Result 2022: Pariksha Sangam
Ahead of the CBSE 10th, 12th results, the board has launched Pariksha Sangam Portal that will streamline the process of all board exam-related activities such as school results, board results, exam reference Materials, read more here.
Meanwhile, NTA has reopened the application window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration process...direct link to apply here .
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022
As per the latest media reports, board officials have told that the evaluation process is underway and 10th, 12th results will be announced by the end of this month which is July.
CBSE Result 2022
With the delay in the CBSE class 10th result, the CBSE result topic has become a meme fest on social media...read more here
CBSE students across the country have launched an online movement demanding the CBSE Results 2022 on the basis of 'best of either term subject wise'.....read details here.
Students demand ' best of either term subject wise' ahead of CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022; here's what people voted for on Zee Poll
CBSE Board Results 2022: Students demand #BestOfEitherTermsSubjectWise ahead of 10th, 12th results. What's your opinion? Vote now!
To know more, read here- https://t.co/yvUjQY7tDG#cbseresult2022 #CBSEResult
— Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) July 4, 2022
More Stories