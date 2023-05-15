Live Updates | HBSE 10th Result 2023 (SHORTLY): Haryana Board Class 10 Result To Be Out Anytime - Check bseh.org.in for Direct Link

Haryana Board Result 2023 Live: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH or HBSE) is likely to release Class 10 examination result shortly. Students can check the board's website, bseh.org.in, once it has been announced. Today, May 15, 2023, at 3 PM, the Haryana Board Class 12 Result will be released. When the result link is made available, candidates will be able to access it by entering their roll number and other information as directed.

From February 27 to March 25, 2023, the Class 10 board exams were held. There were 2,96,329 students that registered for the tests.