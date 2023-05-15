Live Updates | HBSE 10th Result 2023 (SHORTLY): Haryana Board Class 10 Result To Be Out Anytime - Check bseh.org.in for Direct Link
Haryana Board Result 2023 Live: Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2023 is expected to release today, May 15, scroll down for all the latest updates.
Haryana Board Result 2023 Live: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH or HBSE) is likely to release Class 10 examination result shortly. Students can check the board's website, bseh.org.in, once it has been announced. Today, May 15, 2023, at 3 PM, the Haryana Board Class 12 Result will be released. When the result link is made available, candidates will be able to access it by entering their roll number and other information as directed.
From February 27 to March 25, 2023, the Class 10 board exams were held. There were 2,96,329 students that registered for the tests.
HBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Here's how to check scorecard
- Visit the Haryana Board official website-bseh.org.in
- Click on the Class 10 result link available on the homepage
- Fill in your roll number, date of birth
- Click on submit button
- HBSE Haryana Board Class 10, 12 results will be displayed on the device screen. Save for future use.
Haryana Board Result 2023 Live: Class 12th Board result announced
The Haryana Board Class 12 Result will be announced today, May 15, 2023, at 3 PM on the official website.
HBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Result to be out anytime
Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2023 is expected to release today, May 15 on the official website. However, official time has not been confirmed yet.