NEET UG Counselling 2022 LIVE: Registration to begin SOON at mcc.nic.in, check latest updates

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 exam must take note of important details like steps of the counselling process, choice filling, counselling fee and verification of documents. Scroll down for important details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2022 LIVE: Registration to begin SOON at mcc.nic.in, check latest updates
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC  is all set to commence the National Eligibility and Entrance Test, NEET 2022 UG counselling for All India Quota soon. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam will be soon able to apply for the NEET UG counselling process on the official website mcc.nic.in. As per the latest media reports, the registration process for the counselling process is expected to begin on September 25 however the official schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 will be soon available on the official website of MCC.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 exam must take note of important details like steps of the counselling process, choice filling, counselling fee and verification of documents.

20 September 2022
15:40 PM

NEET UG Counselling Fees

Candidates registering for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling will have to pay a registration fee which would be non-refundable and refundable security amount, based on the colleges they would be participating in the counselling process of. The registration fee details will be soon available on the official website of MMC- mcc.nic.in.

15:36 PM

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Documents Required

Candidates would have to submit their academic documents at the time of confirming the seat. For counselling, candidates would need only to update the information as asked in the forms. This would include Class 10, 12 mark sheets, birth certificates, caste certificated (if valid), NEET Rank cards and Allotment Letter (which would be issued by the MCC).

15:35 PM

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Date

As per the latest media reports, the registration process for the counselling is expected to begin on September 25 however the official schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 will be soon available on the official website of MCC.

 

