NEET UG Counselling 2022 LIVE: Registration to begin SOON at mcc.nic.in, check latest updates

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to commence the National Eligibility and Entrance Test, NEET 2022 UG counselling for All India Quota soon. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam will be soon able to apply for the NEET UG counselling process on the official website mcc.nic.in. As per the latest media reports, the registration process for the counselling process is expected to begin on September 25 however the official schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 will be soon available on the official website of MCC.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 exam must take note of important details like steps of the counselling process, choice filling, counselling fee and verification of documents. Scroll down for important details.