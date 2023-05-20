Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon On mahahsscboard.in, Check Latest Updates

Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th results soon. As per the latest reports, the board is likely to announce Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 and Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 by the end of this week, however the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of Maharashtra Board results is still awaited.

Once released, students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result and Maharashtra SSC 10th Board Results on the official website following the simple steps given below

Steps To Download Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

A total of 15,77,256 students registered for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls appearing for the exams whole 14 lakh candidates registered for the HSC examination. The exams were conducted in 5,033 exam centers across the state.



