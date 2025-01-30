RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination. Candidates can download their RAS Prelims admit card from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in by entering their application number and date of birth. Candidates must bring their original Aadhar card (in colour) to the exam centre. If the photo on the Aadhar card is old or unclear, they can carry another valid ID, such as a driver's license, passport, or voter ID, with a clear and recent photo. Additionally, all candidates must attach a recent colour photograph to their admit card.

This recruitment aims to fill 733 vacancies. The application process began on September 19 and ended on October 18, 2024. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will hold the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025. The exam will take place on February 2, from 12 PM to 3 PM. Candidates can find details about the exam centre, important instructions, and other information on their admit cards. RPSC has advised candidates to arrive at the exam centre on time. Entry will be allowed up to 60 minutes before the exam begins. Before entering the hall, all candidates must go through a security check.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall ticket here

Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link to download the RAS Prelims admit card.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and the given security code.

Submit the details and download your admit card.

RPSC had earlier released the Prelims Exam City Slips 2024 on January 26, 2025. Candidates can access both the exam city slips and admit cards by visiting the official website and entering their application number and date of birth. The exam will have a single objective-type paper worth 200 marks. It is only a screening test, and the questions will be at the Bachelor's Degree level. The exam will last for 3 hours.