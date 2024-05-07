After Ola Electric, EMotorad Announces Construction Of World’s Biggest Integrated Electric Cycle Gigafactory In Pune

Electric-cycle manufacturing firm EMotorad has announced to expand its existing manufacturing unit in Pune. The company claimed that after the expansion, its Pune unit will be one of the world's biggest gigafactories, after Ola Electric.

EMotorad’s gigafactory is spread across 2,40,000 sq ft in phase 1. It will manufacture all giga components including the battery, motor, display, and charger, a critical component in EV production and a giant leap for the startup. With an initial production capacity of 5,00,000+ e-cycles each year, the gigafactory aims to meet the rising demand for alternative modes of transportation.

It said that the manufacturing unit will have Industry 4.0 standard facilities. Talking about the recent developments, Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder & Corporate Strategist of EMotorad, said, “EMotorad is turning out to be a proof that the capital invested towards building assets in a startup can still have the scale and growth of any VC-backed enterprise, and these strategic ventures will turn startups into generational businesses.”

The e-cycle gigafactory is being constructed in four phases. When phase one is completed, it will become South Asia’s biggest integrated e-cycle gigafactory and the biggest outside of China. Phase one, starting in August, focuses on giga component production, with subsequent phases expanding in-house manufacturing capabilities.

EMotorad recently got series B fundings in which investors like Panthera Group, Xto10x, and former Indian Cricket Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni participated. The factory expansion was a strategic allocation of funds from the series B funding secured by EMotorad earlier this year.

EMotorad is eyeing global markets, particularly Europe and the US as well.