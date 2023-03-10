‘Batman’ Ben Affleck Crashes Mercedes-Benz EQS Worth Rs 2.45 Crore Into Cars In A Parking: Watch Video

Batman is famous among auto enthusiasts. After all, he is the one driving around in sick-looking, batshit-crazy Batmobiles. Well, Hollywood actor Ben Affleck too played the role of Batman. However, the actor recently was seen struggling with his real-world Batmobile in a parking lot, while getting it out of the parking spot. In the exercise, the actor bumped his all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS into other cars. Quite understandable, the EQS has a huge footprint, and the cars were parked too close. In the clip, it is seen that the actor decided to wait for the car owners. However, when none showed up, he tried to get the car out by driving himself.

stop what you're doing and watch ben affleck attempt to get out of this very tight parking spot.



spoiler alert: he hits the car in front of him a couple times lol pic.twitter.com/ynMzvt0uPE — Bobby. (@bobfaget__) February 27, 2023

Ben’s EQS was boxed by a Volvo saloon and a Nissan Altima. The actor made sincere efforts to carefully get his full-size electric sedan out of the parking space with a 10-point turn. Sadly, the cars were parked too close to the EQS. Hence, the EQS gently pecked the Nissan Altima and the Volvo. It should be noted that the EQS comes with rear-wheel steering, and the video shows how this feature of the sedan was helping in reducing the turning radius. It certainly should come as a lesson for the Nissan and Volvo owners to leave some space in the front and rear when parking cars at a public place.

Talking of the electric saloon, it is the range-topping Mercedes-Benz EQS 53 4MATIC+, which was launched last year in India. It gives owners a bragging right with a peak power output of 751 PS and 1,020 Nm of max torque in the AMG mode. With dual motors in place and a 107.8 kWh battery pack, 0-100 kmph spring rakes only 3.4 seconds, while the top whack is restricted at 220 kmph. This variant has a claimed range of 446 km. The lesser EQS 580, on the other hand, has a claimed range of 857 km.