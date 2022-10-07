Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launch LIVE updates; Check expected price, range and more
Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launch LIVE updates: Check details of the live event, expected price, range, and more of the curtain raiser event of the "not the first electric scooter" here.
- Hero Vida electric scooter is likely to be introduced in two variants
- A range of around 140 km will be offered by the Vida electric scooter
- Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Bharat Petroleum for battery-swapping stations
Hero Motocorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is entering the electric vehicle market with the launch of a new two-wheeler christened Hero Vida V1. This EV will be the first model under its new brand Vida to be uncovered today, October 7. The eclectic two-wheeler is set to be unveiled at its Global Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. Based on the information revealed earlier, the scooter will be offered in two variants: the Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. This new model is being launched in the Indian market to attract consumers to its new brand and earn its place in the ever-growing EV market in India. Here we share all the live updates of the Hero Vida V1 unveiling event:
Hero Vida V1: Design
An earlier revelation showed that the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter would have a boxy appearance. The scooter will have flat side panels and eye-catching front LED headlamps, giving it a somewhat odd appearance. The scooter's 5-spoke alloy wheels with telescopic forks on the front will also have a grey finish. When the brand tomorrow lifts the curtain off the scooter, more information will become available.
Hero Vida V1: Range
The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter is predicted to have a range of 130–150 kilometres. Additionally, swappable battery packs will be included because the company has partnered with Bharat Petroleum to provide battery changing stations at fuel bunks.
Hero Vida V1: Expected price
Based on speculations and information revealed earlier, the Hero Vida V1 is expected to be priced under Rs 1 lakh in India. Moreover, in this price slab, the scooter will be able to stand toe to toe against its rivals with similar specs.
Hero Vida V1: Rivals
Considering the price range of Rs 1 lakh, upon launch, the Hero Vida V1 EV will compete against a myriad of electric scooters already in the Indian market. It is expected to go head to head against others in the same category, like Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ola S1, Ather 450, and others.
Hero Motocorp's teaser for "not the first electric scooter."
All quality control checks cleared! Now it’s time for you to clear your calendars. Gear up to welcome India’s #NotFirst electric scooter at 1 pm IST, on the 7th of October.
Watch this space for more details.@VidaDotWorld #VIDAEV #VIDAEScooter #ElectricScooter pic.twitter.com/PPcWdntqL7
— Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) October 5, 2022
The new electric scooter opens new doors for its makers in the electric two-wheeler segment of the Indian market, also giving them a chance to get profits from the increasing trends in favour of EVs.
Hero Motorcorp has released multiple teasers for the Vida electric scooter on its social media platforms without revealing much of the details. The brand has managed to keep it its "best-kept secret."
The launch event of the Hero Vida electric scooter is scheduled to begin at 1 pm today, October 7. It will take place at the Global Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur.
