Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launch LIVE updates; Check expected price, range and more

Hero Motocorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is entering the electric vehicle market with the launch of a new two-wheeler christened Hero Vida V1. This EV will be the first model under its new brand Vida to be uncovered today, October 7. The eclectic two-wheeler is set to be unveiled at its Global Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. Based on the information revealed earlier, the scooter will be offered in two variants: the Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. This new model is being launched in the Indian market to attract consumers to its new brand and earn its place in the ever-growing EV market in India. Here we share all the live updates of the Hero Vida V1 unveiling event:

An earlier revelation showed that the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter would have a boxy appearance. The scooter will have flat side panels and eye-catching front LED headlamps, giving it a somewhat odd appearance. The scooter's 5-spoke alloy wheels with telescopic forks on the front will also have a grey finish. When the brand tomorrow lifts the curtain off the scooter, more information will become available.

Hero Vida V1: Range

The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter is predicted to have a range of 130–150 kilometres. Additionally, swappable battery packs will be included because the company has partnered with Bharat Petroleum to provide battery changing stations at fuel bunks.

Based on speculations and information revealed earlier, the Hero Vida V1 is expected to be priced under Rs 1 lakh in India. Moreover, in this price slab, the scooter will be able to stand toe to toe against its rivals with similar specs.

Hero Vida V1: Rivals

Considering the price range of Rs 1 lakh, upon launch, the Hero Vida V1 EV will compete against a myriad of electric scooters already in the Indian market. It is expected to go head to head against others in the same category, like Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ola S1, Ather 450, and others.