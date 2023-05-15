MG Comet EV Bookings Open For Rs 11,000, Deliveries To Begin Soon: Price, Range & More

MG Motor India has announced the commencement of bookings of the MG Comet EV. Customers can now book the Comet EV Online through the MG Motor India website or via any MG Dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 11,000 only. In addition to this, to ensure that the delivery process is completely transparent, MG has introduced an industry-first: the ‘Track and Trace’ feature (A Fully Transparent Experience from Booking to Delivery) on the ‘MyMG’ app. This feature will allow customers to trace the status of their car bookings from their phones itself.

Commenting on the MG Comet EV booking announcement, Mr Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India. said, “MG Comet EV has been developed with the purpose to cater to the specific needs of Indian urban consumers. With MG’s industry-first Track and Trace feature, we aim to put an end to the never-ending tussle of our customers to know about the status of their car booking. Customers will be able to experience their own MG Comet very soon”.

The Comet EV will be available at a very special inaugural price, starting at Rs 7.98 lakh for the Pace variant; Play and Plush variants come at Rs 9.28 lakh and Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The offer will be limited to the first 5,000 bookings. The company shall begin phased delivery of the Comet from the month of May. The Comet get a claimed range of 230 kilometers.

The Comet EV comes with a special MG e-Shield, a thoughtfully designed ownership package, covering repairs and service costs. The special 3-3-3-8 package provides: 3 years or 1 lakh km warranty, 3 years of Roadside Assistance (RSA), and 3 free labour services- First 3 scheduled services.

The 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery with IP67 rating and Prismatic Cells comes with 8 years or 1 lakh 20 thousand Kms warranty. In addition, MG Comet EV owners can also choose from over 80 carefully designed extended warranty & service packages, starting at just Rs. 5,000.

Also read - Meet Mercedes-Benz EQS: Green, Loaded & Luxurious EV With 857 Km Range: IN PICS

MG offers an optional buy-back program for customers to easily upgrade to their next MG. When customers buy this special package, at the end of 3 years, they get an assured buyback of 60% of the original ex-showroom value.

Each of the Comet EV variants offers many easy service options. These include DIY via My MG App, Service on call (Remote Assistance), Service @ Home, and even pickup/ drop service for those rare times when the car may be required to be taken to the workshop.