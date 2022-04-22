Ola S1 Pro owner injured after accident, EV maker denies scooter’s fault

Problems surrounding the Ola S1 Pro scooter seem to be never-ending, recently, an Ola electric scooter owner complained about an accident because of the issue with the regenerative braking of the scooter. The reported incident is of Guwahati, Assam, where a person was severely injured in an accident earlier this month.

After the incident was reported, the EV maker denied the claims of any such issue. In addition, the electric scooter manufacturer also shared the data publicly showing how the scooter was being driven at the time of the incident.

Our statement on the Guwahati scooter accident pic.twitter.com/LbwDLXNh3P — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) April 22, 2022

The complaint about the issue was made by a man named Balwant Singh via Twitter to allege Ola Electric of the faulty scooter. It is to be noted that the complainant is the father of the person injured in the accident.

Giving more details of the accident, complainant Balwant Singh claimed that the accident occurred when his son was trying to slow down the scooter at a road bump. However, instead of slowing down, the scooter accelerated on its own.

@bhash @OlaElectric I had purchased new Ola S1 Pro. On 26th March 2022 my son had an accident due to fault in regenerative breaking where on speed breaker instead of slowing, the scooter accelerated sending so much torque that he had an accident (1/n) pic.twitter.com/ghVXSwqJ3T — BALWANT SINGH (@BALWANT1962) April 15, 2022

The complainant also urged Ola Electric to share the data of the scooter on the day of the accident. Meanwhile, he also claimed that one of the Ola executives was 'hesitant' to share the data.

In response to the whole incident, Ola Electric publicly issued the data of the electric scooter on the day of the incident, showing how the scooter was being driven. In a statement, Ola Electric said, "We did a thorough investigation of the accident, and the data clearly shows that the rider was overspending throughout the night and that he braked in a panic, thereby losing control of the vehicle. There is nothing wrong in the vehicle."

Along with the statement, The data chart shared by Ola Electric showed sudden bursts of speed around the time of the accident. The graph covers the speed data of the scooter from 30 minutes till the time of the accident. “Our data shows all three brakes being applied together - front brake, rear brake and regenerative brake (reverse throttle) likely due to an obstruction on the road. This brought the speed down from 80 kmph to 0 kmph in 3 seconds," said the statement from Ola Electric.

Denying the claims further, the EV maker said, "In the data, no sudden torque acceleration is observed after braking, contrary to the customer claims. The vehicle is detected by our sensors to have fallen on the right side."

Moreover, Ola Electric has taken a step forward to help the son of Balwant Singh, who has a fractured hand and multiple stitches. As per the reports, he has been transferred to Mumbai from Guwahati for further treatment.

