हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ola Electric

Ola S1 Pro owner injured after accident, EV maker denies scooter’s fault

Ola Electric scooter owner has claimed that because of a fault with the Ola S1 Pro's regenerative braking, his son got into an accident and was severely injured.

Ola S1 Pro owner injured after accident, EV maker denies scooter’s fault
Image for representation

Problems surrounding the Ola S1 Pro scooter seem to be never-ending, recently, an Ola electric scooter owner complained about an accident because of the issue with the regenerative braking of the scooter. The reported incident is of Guwahati, Assam, where a person was severely injured in an accident earlier this month.

After the incident was reported, the EV maker denied the claims of any such issue. In addition, the electric scooter manufacturer also shared the data publicly showing how the scooter was being driven at the time of the incident.

The complaint about the issue was made by a man named Balwant Singh via Twitter to allege Ola Electric of the faulty scooter. It is to be noted that the complainant is the father of the person injured in the accident.

Also read: Honda to set up battery-swapping stations at HP petrol pumps and Bengaluru Metro stations

Giving more details of the accident, complainant Balwant Singh claimed that the accident occurred when his son was trying to slow down the scooter at a road bump. However, instead of slowing down, the scooter accelerated on its own.

The complainant also urged Ola Electric to share the data of the scooter on the day of the accident. Meanwhile, he also claimed that one of the Ola executives was 'hesitant' to share the data.

In response to the whole incident, Ola Electric publicly issued the data of the electric scooter on the day of the incident, showing how the scooter was being driven. In a statement, Ola Electric said, "We did a thorough investigation of the accident, and the data clearly shows that the rider was overspending throughout the night and that he braked in a panic, thereby losing control of the vehicle. There is nothing wrong in the vehicle."

Along with the statement, The data chart shared by Ola Electric showed sudden bursts of speed around the time of the accident. The graph covers the speed data of the scooter from 30 minutes till the time of the accident. “Our data shows all three brakes being applied together - front brake, rear brake and regenerative brake (reverse throttle) likely due to an obstruction on the road. This brought the speed down from 80 kmph to 0 kmph in 3 seconds," said the statement from Ola Electric.

Denying the claims further, the EV maker said, "In the data, no sudden torque acceleration is observed after braking, contrary to the customer claims. The vehicle is detected by our sensors to have fallen on the right side."

Moreover, Ola Electric has taken a step forward to help the son of Balwant Singh, who has a fractured hand and multiple stitches. As per the reports, he has been transferred to Mumbai from Guwahati for further treatment.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ola ElectricOla S1 ProElectric scooterelectric vehicle
Next
Story

Honda to set up battery-swapping stations at HP petrol pumps and Bengaluru Metro stations

Must Watch

PT7M42S

IPL 2022: Exclusive Interview With SRH star Shreyas Gopal