Over 50 percent Indian EV buyers satisfied with battery range, concerned about quality: Report

Though electric vehicles are the future of ‘green India’ they have been the talk of the town for all the bad reasons. The electric vehicles catching fire one after another have taken the lives of many, and since then even though Indian buyers are ready to buy EVs, they have become skeptical about the EV quality. Recently, a report revealed that over 50 percent of Indian consumers are more concerned about EV quality than its range. The report added that ‘EV range anxiety’ appears to be a misperception. As per the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), consumers are not shying away from EVs owing to 'EV range anxiety' or 'upfront costs,' or 'limited EV charging infrastructure.'

'About 50 percent of Indian consumers are now open to buying EVs, albeit with a caveat, while 54 percent of consumers are still concerned about EV quality,' a report stated.

"For a long time, limited EV charging infrastructure and range anxiety has been construed as barriers to EV adoption. However, automotive OEMs have already designed EVs with a sufficient range of up to 200 km or more," said John Martin, analyst, of smart mobility practice, CMR.

"The potential consumer for EVs is more concerned by the overall EV quality. EV quality includes not just external build quality but refers to the overall quality of internal components used - including battery and others," Martin added.

With a strong government policy push, including its flagship EV scheme, faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles (FAME), and more automotive OEMs prioritising EVs, India's EV momentum is gaining momentum. India's EV charging infrastructure is accelerating, with more public EV charging stations coming up. Alongside this, cross-industry collaborations in the EV ecosystem will also contribute to the ramping-up of charging infrastructure.

"Driven by ongoing policy thrust at the central and state levels for EV infrastructure development, along with upstream R&D in battery development will ensure a significant uptick in ramping-up e-mobility. For OEMs, the focus should be on continuous awareness generation around the quality and potential of EVs," John noted.

(With inputs from IANS)