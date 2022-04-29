In a step towards accelerating the expansion of EV charging infrastructure, Tata Power has inked a pact with National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to install 5,000 EV charging points across Maharashtra, a statement said on April 28.

Tata Power will provide comprehensive EV charging solutions across properties of member developers of NAREDCO, the statement said, as reported by PTI. This will include installation, maintenance, and up-gradation of the chargers as and when required.

EV owners across NAREDCO's member developers' properties will have access to 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power's EZ Charge mobile app. The collaboration is a huge step toward reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across Maharashtra.

"The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility," said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

These chargers will be made available as Public/ Semi-Public Charging Stations based on the nature of the premises. This will help commuters easy access to the chargers, thereby encouraging them to use electric vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI)

